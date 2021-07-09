I'm conflicted but Al Ahly comes first - Mosimane on facing Chiefs

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane admitted that there will be conflicting emotions when he faces the team he grew up supporting in Kaizer Chiefs in the Caf Champions League final, but he will set those emotions aside as Al Ahly come first.

The Egyptian giants will face off against the Glamour Boys in the final of Africa’s premier club competition at the Mohamed V stadium in Casablanca on July 17.

After easing into a second consecutive Champions League final as they look to retain their crown, Pitso’s side will face a side from his home country who are desperate to put a difficult trophyless period behind them with victory in the biggest competition of them all.

Speaking to the South African Football Journalists Association (SAFJA) Mosimane admitted that he would like to see Chiefs win a star but won’t be handing out any favours because his own desire to win for Ahly trumps any of those emotiions

“There’s a little bit of a conflict,” admitted Jingles.

“I am a South African playing against my home team, a team I supported when I grew up. At this time, it is about me, my family and my team. They come first.

“I think it was the same thing when I coached Sundowns and we played against SuperSport United who gave me a crack to be a coach

“It’s either I want to give the winners’ medal to (Chiefs coach Stuart) Baxter or I want to keep it, and I think you all know the answer to that.

“It would be nice to have a team from South Africa get the star. It would be a boost for our country if the big three all have a star.”

“We are not a welfare or charitable organization handing out stars. Everybody must earn it. Al Ahly want to win their own la decima, they call it the el ashra here, and Kaizer Chiefs want to get their own star,” he concluded.