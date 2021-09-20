'I think it's not only a hard defeat, it's an embarrassment' - Baxter

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter says he was "embarrassed" by their 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Royal AM in the DStv Premiership at the FNB Stadium over the weekend.

A brace by Victor Letsoalo, a goal from Mfundo Thikazi and an own goal by Sibusiso Mabiliso saw Thwihli Thwahla secure their second consecutive win in the league.

The defeat sees Amakhosi dropped down to 12th place with four points, while Royal moved up to fifth place on the log with six points after four matches played so far this season.

Baxter has since apologise to the club's supporters for their poor performance and felt that his sides display against Royal was not up to the usual standards of Chiefs.

"I think it's not only a hard defeat, it's an embarrassment. I think the first 20 minutes of the game we picked up where we left off [against Sundowns]," Baxter told SuperSport TV after the game.

"The structure was good, the passing was good, we created a couple of chances but give away a silly goal again, the we chased the game, we have to chase the game.

"The naivety of the players as the game went on was astounding really and we never really looked like getting back into it

"You know we get a goal back, 2-1, we've changed about four different positions, then you lose a little bit of cohesion and you hoping you get fresh legs but we never really looked... our naivety again when we gave away the last couple of goals, when we were chasing the game.

"It's not good enough and it's embarrassing and I apologize to the supporters.

"We're back to the same old... I thought for the first 30 minutes it was, we lost it towards the end of the first half because we started to chase the game but we had chances to score and put the game in a better position for us to play.

"But we don't, we're inviting them into the game, we're making very naive decisions and that takes the game over to them and then we have to chase it."