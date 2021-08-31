I am proud of myself - Tau after move to Al Ahly

Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau says that he feels happy and good about himself after sealing a move to Al Ahly, while admitting he left Premier League outfit Brighton & Hove Albion for game-time.

The former Sundowns forward has endured a whirlwind three years following his departure for the Brazilians for the Premier League side.

Work permit issues meant Tau couldn’t join up with his parent club and was sent on loan to Belgium, but when visa laws changed in January 2020 Brighton decided to recall the forward to their squad.

Tau, however, failed to cement a place in the team and subsequently decided to leave England to return to Africa with the Egyptian giants.

Speaking at a Bafana Bafana presser, where he was named as vice-captain, on Monday the forward revealed that he is delighted with the move.

"I am happy, and I feel good about myself," Tau said ahead of Bafana Bafana's opening World Cup qualifier.

"I am proud of myself, but it's been a journey.

"It happens when the transfer window opens, some of us try to utilise the opportunity, and it happened with me that I had to move.

"It's a move that came as a surprise to most, but to me, it was more of playing and game-time.

"Of course, there are other factors behind it, but I won't sit here and disclose every detail of it.

"But I am happy about it, and my family is happy. I know most South Africans are happy because I can now get to play."

So it's been a good three weeks, I think."