Hunt's Chippa United hold Sundowns to goalless draw

Mamelodi Sundowns dropped their first points of their title defence after they were held to a 0-0 draw with a well drilled Chippa United side on Tuesday evening.

Downs looked to start on the front foot with a high pressing game which almost paid off with just seven minutes in when Peter Shalulile intercepted a back-headed pass by Riaan Hanamub to go through on goal, but he couldn’t beat Chippa shot-stopper Ismail Watenga who rushed off his line to quickly snuff out any danger.

Chippa, who were showing defensive solidity, began growing into the game as they looked to his the Brazilians on the counter but were struggling to find the killer pass.

The normally free flowing Downs were struggling to find their rhythm which resulted in very few chances at either end in the remainder of the first half.

Down turned to the bench after the break as they made a triple change on the hour-mark, as Thapelo Morena replaced the injured Khuliso Mudau while Gaston Sirino and Kermit Erasmus replaced Neo Maema and Aubrey Modiba.

The changes looked to change the dynamic of the game as Sirino began causing problems but again failing to find the final product.

In a last role of the dice Shalulile was withdrawn and replaced by Pavol Safranko but still the low block of Chippa could not be broken down as the teams settled for a goalless draw.