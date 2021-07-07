Hunt: I see this as a massive challenge

Chippa United coach Gavin Hunt admits he faces a "massive challenge" ahead but is relishing to began his tenure as the new head coach of the Chilli Boys.

The 56-year-old coach returns to the dugout after his eight-month stint with Kaizer Chiefs, which saw him part ways with the club in May this year following a spell of poor results.

Hunt takes over from Lehlohonolo Seema with immediate effect after agreeing to a two-year contract with the Chilli Boys.

The new Chippa mentor will be joined by Roy Limongelli who was with him at Bidvest Wits FC.

Limongelli will fulfil an administrative role supporting the Coach. His assistants will be announced in due course.

“I see this as a massive challenge, and one that really excites me," Hunt was quoted by his management company, MSC Sports.

“The Eastern Cape as a region is where so many fantastic South African sportsmen and women hail from and this area certainly deserves a successful Football Club that the locals can be proud of.

“The facilities here are outstanding and the passion of the people, both in the province and at the club is amazing. I can’t wait to start working again."