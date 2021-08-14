Holders Pirates crash out of MTN8 after Swallows defeat

Swallows FC advanced to the semi-finals of the MTN8 after securing a 2-1 victory over holders Orlando Pirates at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday evening.

Josef Zinnbauer was without the services of Thembinkosi Lorch, Innocent Maela, Tshegofatso Mabasa, Paseka Mako and Zakhele Lepasa through injury while the likes of Vincent Pule, Abel Mabaso, Kabelo Dlamini, Bongani Sam and Tebogo Tlolane were recalled to the starting line up.

The Dube Bird started off brightly and broke the deadlock after 16 minutes when Ruzaigh Gamaldien beat Richard Ofori from a set-piece to find the bottom corner.

Gamaldien then made it 2-0 to Swallows seven minutes later after he caught Ofori off his line before chipping the ball into the back of the net.

The Buccaneers were then awarded a penalty in the 29th minute when Deon Hotto was brought down in the box. Kabelo Dlamini stepped up to convert his spot kick.

Gamaldien had a chance to complete his hat-trick in the 38th minute but fired his free kick over the target as the game went into the half to break with Swallows taking a one goal lead over Pirates.

Pirates opted to make a double change at the restart as Happy Jele came on for Sam, while Wayde Jooste made way for Bandile Shandu, who makes his debut for the Buccaneers.

Dlamini had a chance to complete his brace and level matters in the 48th minute but the Pirates attacker fired his free kick over the crossbar.

The Buccaneers had a great chance to equalise in the 56th minute when Shandu sent an inviting cross into the area but the ball was just out of Hotto's reach.

Swallows had the ball into the back of the net on the hour mark after Magalwa played a one-two with Saleng before slotting the ball home but the linesman ruled the goal out for offside.

Pirates looked to respond immediately and nearly levelled matters at the other end but Pule's attempted back heel from close range was comfortably saved by Vries before Hotto finishing touch let him down after he was played through on goal by Shandu moments later.

Zinnbauer then made his third substitution of the game after 68 minutes as Terrence Dzvukamanja was brought on in place of debutant Tebogo Tlolane.

The home side should have equalised in the 77th minute after Mabaso played Makaringe through on goal but the former Maritzburg United midfielder could not control his shot at goal.

Pirates made their final two substitutions in the final five minutes of the game as Mabaso and Dlamini came off in place of Siphesihle Ndlovu and Gabadinho Mhango.

The Buccaneers had a chance to send the game into extra time but Mhango fired his free kick against the Swallows wall from the edge of the box as Swallows held on to secure their place in the next round of the competition.