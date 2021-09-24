Hlanti: We need to change our mentality

Kaizer Chiefs left back Sifiso Hlanti admits that as players they need to change their mentality and approach to games ahead of their clash against Marumo Gallants FC on Sunday.

The Soweto giants suffered their first defeat of the DStv Premiership campaign when they fell to a 4-1 defeat to Royal AM at the FNB Stadium last weekend.

Amakhosi will now be hoping to return to winning ways when they travel to the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane to face Marumo Gallants FC, who are still searching for their first win.

But Hlanti has urged his fellow teammates to improve the overall game for the sake of turning out positive results.

“Losing such games is always painful for us as players, knowing very well what we need to do at times. But some things do not go the way we want,” Hlanti told his club's official website.

“I want to see the team doing well and collecting points. A collective positive attitude will give us the platform as a team to do that.

“It is something that we are working on. We need to change our mentality and approach to games as players. That will help us and ensure that things become better and better. It is up to us as players to make things happen.

“Scoring a goal playing for a big team like Chiefs is an honour, although we lost the game,” says Hlanti. “We will turn things around and do what we do best. I believe with the players that we have and the quality we have, we will soldier on and do better.

“When you look at the guys at training, the positive attitude is there, the mentality that we have and the character that we are showing is positive. We still have more games to play, and we will give it our best.

“The way we train we are well prepared to go and face Gallants, given that we lost the last game, it is going to be a tough one for them,” he warns, before adding, “we know that we owe the team so much after the loss, no one is happy and the fans to deserve to be happy.

“I think it’s not about being concerned about the opposition, we need to do the right things as a team. It is all about us. We need to deliver and do the right things in every game that we play, its not nice to lose games. This is a team that needs to win games as a collective, winning can help us turn the corner,” concludes Hlanti.