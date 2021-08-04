Hlanti ready for expectations and challenges at Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs defender Sifiso Hlanti is looking forward to fulfilling the many expectations and challenges that come with representing a "big brand" like Amakhosi.

Amakhosi confirmed a total of six new signings as the Soweto giants look to make up for lost time after having been imposed with a two-window transfer ban.

Hlanti was amongst the likes of Brandon Peterson, Phathushedzo Nange, Njabulo Ngcobo, Sibusiso Mabiliso and Kgaogelo Sekgota, who were confirmed signings by the club.

The 31-year-old will bring a wealth of experience to the club after previous stints at Lamontville Golden Arrows, Chippa United, Richards Bay FC, AmaZulu FC, Bidvest Wits and Swallows FC.

Hlanti has also won the MTN8 and Telkom Knockout Cup in 2016-17 and 2017-18 with former club Bidvest Wits and is now looking for success at his new club.

“Being with the team is a great honour and privilege,” Hlanti told his club's official website.

“I am looking forward to seeing myself being part of the team as much as I can,” says Hlanti. “The mentality I have is positive. What matters the most for me is being a respectful person and knowing what the task of being in a team like Kaizer Chiefs is.

“Kaizer Chiefs is a big brand – we all know, and I respect that,” enthuses Hlanti. “As a footballer, I am positive about everything and I know there will be a lot of challenges and expectations but what matters the most is how I react and respond.

“I always have a positive mentality and I hope this season is going to be far better than the previous one for us. I know that the guys didn’t manage to get what they were looking last season, but they did try to do what they best given the circumstances, which included reaching the Champions League final.

"I am delighted I am here with the team and I also want to thank the management, the coaches and the players for welcoming me with warm hands. It’s important to not forget all the supporters who’ve been with the Chiefs through thick and thin.”

Hlanti also had a message of encouragement to the Amakhosi supporters: “We know what it takes to be successful and we are aware of the expectations that come with being in this team. We also know there are lots of challenges but once you respond with a positive mentality you can achieve a lot.

"We understand that it is all about our supporters being happy. As players, we need to show hunger and reward them by winning because we know how much they love Chiefs.”