Highlights: Bafana edge Ghana to go top of World Cup-qualifying group

Bafana Bafana snatched a late 1-0 victory over Ghana, courtesy of a Bongokuhle Hlongwane strike, which took the South Africans top of Group G in Qatar 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying.

After a slow start Hugo Broos’ team began to find their rhythm and had the ball in the back of the net when Percy Tau expertly guided his header into the back of the net. The linesman, however, had his flag raised and the referee chalked off the goal for offsides, despite replays showing that Tau was indeed onsides.

Bafana, though, didn’t give up and after knocking on the door the entire game they eventually grabbed the lead in the 83rd minute as Hlongwane was on hand to deflect a cross into the back of the net and had his side an important three points.

🎥 Match Highlights: 🇿🇦 1-0 🇬🇭 South Africa bag a precious win over Ghana with a last-minute goal in the #WorldCup qualifiers. 🔥 via @FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/wDt0DXdMnZSeptember 6, 2021

The result has taken Bafana top of the group with four points after an away draw with Zimbabwe was followed up by the home win over Ghana.