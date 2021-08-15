Highlights: Swallows eliminate Pirates, Arrows beat SuperSport on penalties

Swallows FC edge holders Orlando to advance, while Golden Arrows beat SuperSport United on penalties to progress the semi-finals of the MTN8 competition on Saturday.

Orlando Pirates 1-2 Swallows FC

Orlando Pirates failed to defend their title after crashing out of the competition at the first hurdle following their 2-1 defeat to Swallows FC at the Orlando Stadium through a brace from Ruzaigh Gamildien.

Golden Arrows 2-2 SuperSport United (4-3 on penalties)

Golden Arrows have become the first team to book their spot in the semi-finals after they defeated SuperSport United 4-3 on penalties (2-2 after extra time) at Princess Magogo Stadium.