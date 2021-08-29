Highlights: Sundowns snatch late draw at Arrows

A late goal earned Mamelodi Sundowns 1-1 draw with Golden Arrows in their MTN8 semi-final first-leg clash at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Saturday.

Nqobeko Dlamini handed Arrows the lead six minutes into the game to find the bottom corner before Pavol Safranko level matters in the 85th minute to grab his first goal for Sundowns.

Sundowns will now take an away goal advantage into the second leg when the two teams square off at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on 28 September 2021.

WATCH: Golden Arrows 1-1 Mamelodi Sundowns