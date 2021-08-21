Highlights: Sundowns edge AmaZulu in tight season opener

A Themba Zwane penalty on the stroke of half-time was enough to guide Mamelodi Sundowns to a 1-0 win over AmaZulu in the DStv Premiership on Friday evening. Catch up with all the highlights here.

After a tight start to the game, Downs were provided with the first big chance when Zwane was slipped through on goal, but after struggling to bring the ball down and needing to take a few extra touches the chance quickly disappeared.

The break though, however, came just before the break when Thembela Sikhakhane brought down Peter Shalulile in the box and Zwane stepped up and made no mistake from the spot.

That proved to be enough for the Brazilians to claim the three points and start the season with a victory.

Watch the highlights here: