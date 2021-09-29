Highlights: Sundowns cruise into MTN8 final

Mamelodi Sundowns cruised into the MTN8 final after securing a comfortable 3-0 victory over Golden Arrows in the semi-final second leg at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The Brazilians advanced to the final 4-1 on aggregate after they played out to a 1-1 draw in the first-leg at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on 28 August.

The in-form Peter Shalulile opened the scoring for Sundowns in the fourth minute before Divine Lunga doubled their lead in the 29th minute but Neo Maema put the game beyond Arrows with a goal in stoppage time.

The victory will sees Masandawana reach the final where they will go head to head with the winner of the second semi-final between Swallows FC and Cape Town City.

WATCH: Mamelodi Sundowns 3-0 Golden Arrows