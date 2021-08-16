Trending

Highlights: Sundowns beat Chiefs on penalties on advance in MTN8

By

Mamelodi Sundowns players celebrates victory over Kaizer Chiefs

Mamelodi Sundowns advanced to the semi-finals of the MTN8 after defeating Kaizer Chiefs on penalties on Sunday afternoon.

Kennedy Mweene was the hero for the Brazilians as they snatched a 2-1 win on penalties after a 2-2 draw after 120 minutes at the Locus Moripe Stadium.

WATCH: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs