Highlights: Sundowns beat Chiefs on penalties on advance in MTN8
Mamelodi Sundowns advanced to the semi-finals of the MTN8 after defeating Kaizer Chiefs on penalties on Sunday afternoon.
Kennedy Mweene was the hero for the Brazilians as they snatched a 2-1 win on penalties after a 2-2 draw after 120 minutes at the Locus Moripe Stadium.
WATCH: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs
