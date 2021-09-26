Highlights: Shalulile brace fires Sundowns past Pirates

Mamelodi Sundowns continued their dominance in the DStv Premiership after claiming a 2-0 victory over Orlando Pirates at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Brazilians extended their unbeaten run in the league to five games after a brace from Peter Shalulile helped them walk away with all three points away from home.

The win sees Sundowns remain at the top of the league standings with 13 points, while the Buccaneers remained in fourth place with eight points after five matches.

WATCH: Orlando Pirates 0-2 Mamelodi Sundowns