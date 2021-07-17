Highlights: Pitso leads Al Ahly to another CCL title

Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly side won their 10th Caf Champions League title after cruising to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Kaizer Chiefs at the Stade Mohamed V in Morocco on Saturday evening.

The Red Eagles managed to successfully defend their title against Amakhosi, who made their first appearance in the final, after Mohamed Sherif, Mohamed Magdy Afsha and Amr El Soulia found the back of the net.

Amakhosi were forced to finish the game with 10-men after Happy Mashiane was shown his marching orders in stoppage time of the first half after VAR check and overturned his yellow card.

However, Mosimane went on to clinch his third Caf Champions League title after claiming his first with Mamelodi Sundowns before winning back-to-back titles with Ahly.

