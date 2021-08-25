Highlights: Pirates remain winless in DStv Premiership

Orlando Pirates continued their slow start to the campaign following their goalless draw against newcomers Marumo Gallants FC at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday.

The result sees Pirates gone three games without a win since the start of the 2021-22 season following their defeat to Swallows FC in the MTN8 before their draw against Stellenbosch FC last weekend

Gallants, meanwhile, suffered a defeat in their league opener against Baroka but earned their first point in the DStv Premiership with their draw with Pirates.

WATCH: Marumo Gallants FC 0-0 Orlando Pirates