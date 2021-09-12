Highlights: Mabasa fires Pirates past Swallows

Orlando Pirates secured their first win in the DStv Premiership following their 1-0 victory over Swallows FC at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

A goal from Tshegofatso Mabasa in the 78th minute saw Pirates walk away with all three points over their Soweto rivals as they moved up to second place in the league standings while the Dube Birds are placed ninth on the log.

WATCH: Orlando Pirates 1-0 Swallows FC