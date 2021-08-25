Trending

Highlights: Hunt’s Chippa frustrate champions Sundowns

By

Thabiso Lebitso and Lyle Lakay

Mamelodi Sundowns were left frustrated after playing out to a goalless draw against Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Tuesday.

The stalemate see the Chilli Boys move to the top of the DStv Premiership standing level on four points with second placed Sundowns after two games played so far this season.

