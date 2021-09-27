Highlights: Gallants hold Chiefs in Polokwane
Kaizer Chiefs were forced to share the spoils with Marumo Gallants after they played out to a goalless draw at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday evening.
The draw sees Amakhosi dropped down to 13th place in the DStv Premiership standings with five points after five games, while Gallants moved up one place in 15th position with two points, respectively.
WATCH: Marumo Gallants 0-0 Kaizer Chiefs
