Highlights: Dolly rescues a point for Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs extended their winless run to four games in the DStv Premiership when they drew 1-1 with AmaZulu FC at the Jonsson Kings Park Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Usuthu opened the scoring in the 48th minute when Luvuyo Mamela did well to control Keagan Buchanan's set-piece before firing his shot past Daniel Akpyei to make it 1-0.

However, Amakhosi were awarded a penalty deep into stoppage time after AmaZulu was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box. Keagan Dolly stepped up and made no mistake to bag his first goal for Amakhosi.

The draw leaves Chiefs in 12th place in the DStv Premiership standings with six points, while Usuthu are placed eighth with seven points after six games played.

WATCH: AmaZulu 1-1 Kaizer Chiefs