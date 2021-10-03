Highlights: CT City, Pirates share spoils in Cape Town

Cape Town City and Orlando Pirates were forced to shared the spoils in the DStv Premiership after playing out to a 1-1 draw at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Buccaneers opened the scoring early in the first half through captain Happy Jele before the Citizens to hit back in the second half with a Mduduzi Mdantsane penalty.

The stalemate sees Pirates placed fifth in the league standings with nine points, while City are currently sitting in 11th place with six points after six matches.

WATCH: Cape Town City 1-1 Orlando Pirates