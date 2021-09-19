Highlights: Chiefs thumped by Royal AM, Pirates cruise past Chippa

Catch up with the highlights from Saturday’s DStv Premiership action which saw Orlando Pirates beat Chippa United 3-1 while Kaizer Chiefs were humbled at the FNB Stadium as Royal AM thumped the Glamour Boys 4-1.

Chippa United 1-3 Orlando Pirates

Goals from Tsegofatso Mabasa, Abel Mabaso and Goodman Mosele guided the Sea Robbers to the three points which took them top of the table for the afternoon.

Kaizer Chiefs 1-4 Royal AM

A double from Victor Letsoalo, a Sibusiso Mabiliso own goal and a late strike from Mfundo Thikazi saw the newly promoted team run riot at the FNB Stadium as the 4-1 score line piles pressure on Stuart Baxter.