Highlights: Chiefs earn first win in DStv Premiership

Kaizer Chiefs earned their first win in the DStv Premiership following their 2-1 victory over Baroka FC at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Khama Billiat opened the scoring for Amakhosi in the ninth minute before Daniel Cardoso doubled their lead in the 26th minute, however, Baroka managed to find the net through Denwin Farmer, which proved to be a consolation goal.

The win sees Chiefs move up to fourth place in the DStv Premiership standings with three points, while Bakgaga are placed eighth on three points after two matches.

WATCH: Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 Baroka FC