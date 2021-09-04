Trending

Highlights: Bafana, Zimbabwe play out to goalless draw

By

Luther Singh of South Africa goes past Divine Lunga of Zimbabwe during the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Zimbabwe and South Africa
(Image credit: backpagepix)

Bafana Bafana and neighbours Zimbabwe played out to a lacklustre 0-0 draw as the South Africans kicked off their Qatar 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier campaign. Catch all the highlights here.

A new look Bafana took to the field in what was Hugo Broos’ first competitive game in charge.

Heading into the game Broos had admitted that he would be pleased with a draw and in the end that’s what happened as neither side did enough to break the deadlock.

Watch the highlights here: