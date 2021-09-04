Highlights: Bafana, Zimbabwe play out to goalless draw
By Dean Workman
Bafana Bafana and neighbours Zimbabwe played out to a lacklustre 0-0 draw as the South Africans kicked off their Qatar 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier campaign. Catch all the highlights here.
A new look Bafana took to the field in what was Hugo Broos’ first competitive game in charge.
Heading into the game Broos had admitted that he would be pleased with a draw and in the end that’s what happened as neither side did enough to break the deadlock.
Watch the highlights here:
