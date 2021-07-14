Highlights: Bafana secure spot in Cosafa Cup semi-finals

Bafana Bafana secured their progression to the Cosafa Cup semi-finals following their comfortable 4-0 victory over Lesotho at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

South Africa opened their scoring after just five minutes when Victor Letsoalo headed the ball home after latching on to a ball from Sifiso Ngonbeni.

The host nation then doubled their lead in the 20th minute following Sphelele Mkhulise’s tap-in after Nyiko Mobbie had his initial shot saved by Lesotho goalkeeper Jersey Matsie.

Letsoalo went on to bag his brace a minute before the half time break when he was sent through on goal before beating Matsie to make it 3-0.

The Bloemfontein Celtic striker then completed his hat-trick in the 57th minute with a simple finish from close range after he was set up by Austin Dube.

South Africa has now maintained their perfect record in the tournament having won three successive in Group A.

WATCH: Bafana Bafana 4-0 Lesotho