Highlights: Bafana put three past Mozambique to secure final spot
Bafana Bafana securing their place in the Cosafa Cup final after cruising to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Mozambique in the semi-final at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Friday evening.
South Africa secured their progress to the final courtesy of goals from Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Yusuf Maart and Victor Letsoalo in Gqeberha.
Bafana will now go head-to-head with Senegal in the final on Sunday, while the Mambas will take on Eswatini in the third-place playoff match on Saturday.
WATCH: Bafana Bafana 3-0 Mozambique
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.