Highlights: Bafana clinch Cosafa Cup title

Bafana Bafana were crowned Cosafa Cup champions at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium after they beat Senegal 5-4 on penalties in the final in Gqeberha on Sunday evening.

The South African national team finally ended their five-year drought in the competition, having last won the competition in 2016.

South Africa also walked away with all the awards at the tournament as Victor Letsoalo bagged the Golden Boot Award, Siyethemba Sithebe picked up a Man of the Match award in the final and the Player of the Tournament award, while captain Veli Mothwa was named Goalkeeper of the Tournament.

