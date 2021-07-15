Highlights: Bafana Bafana held to goalless draw by Zambia

Bafana Bafana maintained their unbeaten run in the Cosafa Cu group stages following their goalless draw against Zambia at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Wednesday afternoon.

South Africa ended the group stages at the top of Group A after securing three consecutive wins and a draw in their final game.

The hosts will now progress to the semi-final stage of the competition where they will face Mozambique for a place in the final.

WATCH: Bafana Bafana 0-0 Zambia