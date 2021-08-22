Highlights: 10-man Pirates drop points in DStv Premiership opener

Orlando Pirates were forced to settle for a point after playing out to a 2-2 draw against Stellenbosch FC in their DStv Premiership opener at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Stellies got off to the perfect start and opened the scoring in the third minute through a stunning strike from Waseem Isaacs before Deon Hotto equalised in the 18th minute with a superb free kick.

Pirates were then reduced to 10-men when Ntsikelelo Nyauza was shown a straight red card for elbowing and stomping on Ashley Du Preez, but despite being a man down Pirates managed to take the lead through Vincent Pule.

However, Judas Moseamedi earned his side a point after bagging his first goal for his new club with a glancing header in the 55th minute as both teams settled for a 2-2 draw at the Orlando Stadium.

