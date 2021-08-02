Highlight: Chiefs beat Pirates to win Carling Black Label Cup

Kaizer Chiefs walked away as winners of the 2021 Carling Black Label Cup after beating Orlando Pirates 4-3 in a penalty shootout at the Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

Neither side could be separated after 90 minutes after Pirates keeper Richard Ofori made a great save to deny Chiefs defender Daniel Cardoso from the penalty spot.

However, Chiefs keeper Brandon Petersen proved to be the hero after saving Ntsikelelo Nyauza and Wayde Jooste's penalty kicks before Kgaogelo Sekgota fired in the winning penalty for Amakhosi.

WATCH: Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs