He has to regroup, he has to reassess himself – Baxter on Dolly

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter believes Keagan Dolly’s inconsistent form is normal after being out of football for a long time.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns winger was Chiefs’ big-name signing as they secured his return from France in a bid to instill more creativity up front.

The former Montpellier winger, however, struggled with injuries in his past two seasons in France, which kept him on the sidelines for months at a time.

Now back in South Africa, and working his way back to full fitness, he has shown glimpses of his talent but he did notably struggle in Chiefs’ heavy 4-1 defeat by Royal AM this past Saturday.

“I think when you have been out for a long time like Keagan, I think it is quite normal that once you get back you push and push and when you are back you sort of breathe out a little bit,” said Baxter on Dolly’s form since arriving at Naturena.

“I think he may have had that little breathe-out tonight. He has to regroup. He has to reassess himself. I didn’t think he was bad, but I just thought he was off the pace and off his best. He showed some flashes of his quality which is undoubted, but can affect the game a lot more,” says the Chiefs coach.