Hawks confirm advanced investigation into corruption at Safa

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) have confirmed that they are in the advanced stages of an investigation into the South African Football Association but have not charged anyone yet because the person of interest cannot be identified.

A report released by the Daily Maverik on Monday revealed that South Africa’s top investigative unit were investigating allegations of theft and corruption at Safa and while the Hawks refused to release any names, the Daily Maverik report highlighted that the suspended SAFA national committee member Malesela Mooka, has turned whistle-blower and has confirmed that he had opened a case of theft against the association’s president, Dr Danny Jordaan.

Mooka reportedly confirmed that a case of theft was opened at the Booysens police station last year.

A list of allegations has been levelled at the long time Safa president Jordaan which include the alleged inflated purchase value of the Fun Valley Pleasure Resort from R30 million to R65 million which was reportedly bought by SAFA for his personal benefit. While it was also reported that the Legacy Trust Fund of R450 million, which was donated to SAFA by FIFA at the end of the 2010 World Cup has been depleted completely.

SoccerLaduma managed to speak to Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Philani Nkwalase who confirmed that they are investigating allegations of theft at the association, but he also insisted that he could not reveal the identities of the people involved.

“We can confirm that the Hawks are investigating allegations of theft at Safa, however the people of interest cannot be identified at this stage as no one has been charged yet,” he said.

“(It is) safe to say that our ongoing investigation is at an advanced stage. We therefore cannot divulge details of our probe, lest we compromise the investigation,” concluded Nkwalase.

Safa are yet to comment on the matter.