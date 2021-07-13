Hat-trick hero Letsoalo fires Bafana into Cosafa Cup semi-finals

Victor Letsoalo bagged a hat-trick on debut as Bafana Bafana advanced to the Cosafa Cup semi-finals following their 4-0 win over Lesotho at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

Sekhukhune United midfielder Yusuf Maart was given his first start while Kaizer Chiefs defender Njabulo Ngcobo and Bloemfontein Celtic forward Victor Letsoalo were handed their national debuts.

South African got off to the perfect start and took the lead in the fifth minute when Victor Letsoalo found the back of the net with a header from a Sifiso Ngoben cross to bag his first goal for the national team.

Sphelele Mkhulise then doubled his sides lead in the 20th minute when the Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder tapped the ball home after Nyiko Mobbie's initial shot was saved by Jersey Matsie.

Bafana should have grabbed their third goal but Monnapule Saleng rattled the woodwork with his free-kick from outside the box.

South Africa eventually bagged their third goal two minutes before the break when Letsoalo capitalised on a defensive error by Lesotho before lobbing the ball into an empty net as the game went into the break 3-0 in favour of the host nation.

The host nation continued their momentum in the second half as Letsaolo managed to complete his hat-trick with a simple finish from close range to make it 4-0.

Bafana opted to ring changes for the final 25 minutes as Letsoalo, Sithebe and de Reuck were replaced by Mashweu Mphahlele, Ayabulela Konqobe and Thabang Sibanyoni.

South African managed to hold on to their lead until the final whistle to progress to the last four with a game left to play in Group A.