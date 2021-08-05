Happy Jele pens new Orlando Pirates deal
Orlando Pirates have announced that captain Happy Jele jas signed a new contract that will see him lead the team during the 2021/22 DStv Premiership season.
Jele has now been rewarded with a new contract that will keep him at the Club until June 2022, with the option to extend to his stay to 2023.
The 34-year-old has made a total of 354 across all competitions and will have the opportunity to reach a milestone of 400 appearances for the club.
“I am happy to have signed a new contract,” Jele told his club's official website.
“As a player I believe I still have a lot more to give and achieve with this Club.”
The Buccaneers have confirmed that they have parted ways with Gladwin Shitolo following a meeting between both parties on Wednesday.
Pirates also confirmed that Justice Chabalala has made a U-turn on his loan move to Chippa United and has preferred a loan move to Sekhukhune United.
