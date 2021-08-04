Grobler wins big at SuperSport awards

Bradley Grobler walked away as the big winner at the SuperSport United annual awards for his contribution during the 2020-21 season.

Grobler snapped up a total of four awards, including the Chairman's award, Player and Player's Player of the Season awards for his outstanding performance for United last campaign.

Player of the Season award- @Bradley_Grobler 👏🏆 pic.twitter.com/jye9EbqJ2kAugust 4, 2021 See more

The Bafana Bafana striker also walked away with the Golden Boot award after he bagged 17 goals in 30 appearances across all competitions, while also finishing as the DStv Premiership top scorer with 16 goals.

Golden Boot award - @Bradley_Grobler 👏🏆 pic.twitter.com/hz6Zy5mQZbAugust 4, 2021 See more

Meanwhile, SuperSport's team manager Paul Matthews and club Physiotherapist Bafana Sihlali both received the Coaches award, while Gape Moralo claimed the CEO's award.

Congrats to all of our winners 👏🙏Everyone at Matsatsantsa appreciates your contributions and we look forward to the upcoming season ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/JvMX0FHGvDAugust 4, 2021 See more

Promising right back Keenan Phillips was named as the Young Player of the Season after claiming three assists from 27 appearances in all competitions.

Congrats to our Spartans, super proud of you all 🙏🏆 #SkeemaMatsatsantsa pic.twitter.com/AyfWM9OQ8hAugust 4, 2021 See more

Here are the winners in full:

Chairman’s award – Bradley Grobler

Coaches award – Paul Matthews (Team manager) and Bafana Sihlali (Club Physiotherapist)

CEO’s award – Gape Moralo

Young player award – Keenan Phillips

Golden Boot award – Bradley Grobler

Players’ player award – Bradley Grobler

Player of the season – Bradley Grobler