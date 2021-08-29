Greenwood fires Man Utd past Wolves

A late Mason Greenwood goal inspired Manchester United to a 1-0 victory over Wolves at the Molineux Stadium on Sunday evening.

The game got off to a bright start with both teams trying to break the deadlock in the opening exchanges of the game.

Wolves had the first real chance of the game after three minutes when Adama Traoré tore through the United defence and play Raul Jimenez in through the right but the shot lacked power and was easily kept out by David De Gea.

The home side then had a golden opportunity to make it 1-0 when Trincao ghosts past Fred and fired his effort beyond De Gea but Aaron Wan-Bissaka rushed back to clear the ball of his line.

Wolves continued to dominate in the attacking third and once again came close to scoring in the 12th minute but João Moutinho guided his first-time effort just over the crossbar from inside the box.

Romain Saïss had a glorious opportunity to hand Wolves the lead in the 26th minute but the defender guided his scissor kick just wide of the far post after receiving a pass from Jimenez.

United thought they had broken the deadlock in the 38th minute when Bruno Fernandes fired the ball past the Wolves goalkeeper but the Portuguese was flagged for offside.

Mason Greenwood had a chance to hand his side the lead minutes before the break but the attacker fired his effort across the face of goal after latching on to a Fernandes through ball as the game went into the break locked at 0-0.

At the other end, Wolves had a chance of their own in the 61st minute when Semedo laid it wide to Traore, who got it out of his feet to cross deep towards Jimenez. He then got up above Wan-Bissaka but couldn't direct his header on target.

De Gea then came to his sides rescue in the 69th minute when Moutinho's cross was met by Saiss, who headed it into the ground but the United keeper made a stupendous double save to dent the home side.

United eventually took the lead in the 80th minute when Greenwood beat his marker before thumping his right-footed effort into the back of the net to make it 1-0.

Wolves pressed forward in search of an equalising goal in the closing stages of the game but Man Utd held on to secure all three points away from home.