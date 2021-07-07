Gavin Hunt named new Chippa United head coach

Chippa United have announced the appointment of former Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt as the club's new head coach for the upcoming 2021-22 DStv Premiership season.

The 56-year-old has been jobless since his sacking at Amakhosi in May following a string of poor results in the DStv Premiership during his eight month stint with the club in the 2020-21 season.

Hunt will now take over the helm from Lehlohonolo Seema, who parted ways with the club to join fellow PSL side Golden Arrows.

The former Bidvest Wits coach has reportedly put pen to paper on a two-year contract with the Chilli Boys, according to chairman Siviwe Mpengesi.

"Chippa United Football Club is pleased to announce the appointment of Gavin Hunt as the Club’s new Head Coach. Welcome to Eastern Cape, The Home Of The Chilli Boys," the club statement read.