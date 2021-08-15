Gamildien: Truter told us to be fearless

Swallows FC striker Ruzaigh Gamildien revealed that coach Brandon Truter told them to be fearless against holders Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 quarter-final encounter at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

The 32-year-old bagged a brace to inspire the Dube Birds to a 2-1 victory over the Buccaneers to see them advance to the semi-final of the competition.

Gamildien, who was named Man of the Match, remained humble and credited his side for their impressive performance against Josef Zinnbauer's side.

"The Glory has to go the team," Gamildien told SuperSport TV after the game.

"We worked very hard. We have a new squad. The coach always told us believe in yourself, go out there and be fearless. I'm glad we could pull off this big upset and onto the next one.

"I've been practising in training and I knew I was going to get one this game. I just had to get it on target and I knew it was going to go in.

"I saw the keeper out of his area and I just had to make sure that I got it on target and it went in.

"The pressing is part of our DNA. The coach emphasises that we must press responsibly and keep teams under pressure. Like you saw today it worked out in our favour."