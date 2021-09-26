Gallants earn a point to frustrate Chiefs in Polokwane

Kaizer Chiefs were forced to settle for a point after playing out to a goalless draw with Marumo Gallants at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday evening.

Amakhosi made four changes from their defeat to Royal AM as Daniel Akpeyi replaced Brandon Petersen in goal, while Reeve Frosler came in for Njabulo Ngcobo In defence, in midfield, Phathutshedzo Nange was replaced by Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Lebogang Manyama came in for Samir Nurković in attack.

Daniel Akpeyi came to his sides rescue as early as the fifth minute when he produced a save to deny Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo's powerful strike, which was heading for the bottom right corner.

Gallants had another chance to take the lead in the 14th minute after Mpho Mvelase crossed into the path of an unmarked Katlego Otladisa whose powerful header drew a great save out of Akpeyi.

Akpeyi was called into action again at the half-hour mark when he made a good save to deny Celimpilo Ngema’s thunderous strike from the right.

Cole Alexander had Chiefs' first real chance of the game but the attacker blazed his effort over the crossbar from a distance as the game went into the halftime break locked at 0-0.

The Soweto giants opted to make their first substitution early in the second half as Bernard Parker came on to replace Lebogang Manyama.

Khama Billiat should have given Amakhosi the lead in the 58th minute but the Zimbabwean had his strike from a set-piece saved by Washington Arubi.

Chiefs were then reduced to 10-men in the 75th minute when Sifiso Hlanti was sent off after picking up his second yellow card of the game.

Gallants were also down to 10-men in the 80th minute when Celimpilo Ngema was shown his march orders after picking up a red card.

The Glamour Boys had a chance to put the game to bed in stoppage time but Eric Mathoho had his effort save by Arubi in goal for Gallants as the game ended goalless.