Gallants coach: We had a good study of Pirates

Marumo Gallants coach Sebastian Migne felt his side were strong defensively and compact against Orlando Pirates on Tuesday evening.

The new boys earned their first point in the DStv Premiership after they held the Buccaneers to a goalless draw at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Migne was pleased with his team’s performance against Pirates but feels his side need to develop a more “attractive” style of football.

"I'm happy. I'm proud of my players," Migne told SuperSport TV after the game.

"They gave me some good answers. The team spirit and tactically we were good. I think we created some trouble for Pirates. We were unlucky as well because we hit the crossbar.

"We had a good study of Pirates. We are strong defensively and compact. We took the example of Stellenbosch against them. Now we need to try and develop an attractive football. But we need to keep a good balance."

The Frenchman went on to add that he still wants to beef up his squad with a few more signings during the current transfer window.

"We need other players to add some possibility for me. After you can manage well," he added.

"It was interesting at the beginning but it was difficult towards the end of the match because I needed more possibilities.

"It was better than last week. We corrected some things on defensive set-pieces. I have a lot of hope for the future.

"If you don't have a fullish squad in continental competition, it will not be easy to travel and we will lose some players. Try to help me to convince my board to add some players. Not only players but good players."