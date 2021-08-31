Four Chiefs' academy graduates depart on loan

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that four of the club’s academy graduates have sealed loan moves away from Naturena for the 2021/22 campaign to provide them with regular first-team football.

The club confirmed the news on Monday afternoon with Keletso Sifama, Thabo Mokoena, Lebohang Lesako and Darrel Matsheke all leaving for the season.

Sifama and Mokoena will be joining Pretoria Callies in the GladAfrica Championship.

18-year-old Sifama, spent the second part of last season on-loan under former Chiefs boss Ernst Middendorp at Martizburg United, but struggled for game time. Something which he will be hoping to rectify this campaign.

Meanwhile 21-year-old central defender impressed in the MDC and will be looking ignite his carrer.

Lesako and Matsheke on the other hand are both off to Uthongathi in the GladAfrica Championship, where both will be looking to build on their performances in the Chiefs’ first team last season.

With the transfer deadline fast approaching the club are still hoping to complete deals for the transfer-listed pair of Lazarous Kambole and Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya.