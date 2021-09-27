Former Pirates and Chiefs wingers joins Indian side Madan Maharaj
Former Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs winger William Twala has completed a move to Indian second division side Madan Maharaj.
The 31-year-old joins the team from Bhopal following a brief stint with Pretoria Callies FC in the GladAfrica Championship
Twala now becomes becomes the most high-profile signing in the club’s history and follows in the footsteps of fellow South Africans Sameehg Doutie, Sibongakonke Mbatha and Cole Alexander, who have all had spells playing in India.
Over the course of his career, Twala has scored 11 goals and assisted a further 16 from 158 appearances across all competitions playing for the likes of Pirates, Chippa United, Golden Arrows, Chiefs, Maritzburg United, Free State Stars, Erbil SC and most recently Callies.
"Madan Maharaj Football Club completes the signing of the biggest profile ever in the history of I-League Qualifiers," the club announced on Friday.
"Former South African National Team forward William Twala joins Madan Maharaj FC."
