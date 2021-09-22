Five previous meetings between Pirates and Sundowns

FourFourTwoSA looks back at the last five meetings between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns ahead of their much-anticipated clash at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

The Buccaneers will go into this encounter after they came from behind to secure a 3-1 victory over Chippa United in their previous DStv Premiership cash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium last weekend thanks to goals by Tshegofatso Mabasa, Abel Mabaso and Goodman Mosele.

Sundowns, meanwhile, cruised to a comfortable 3-0 victory over TS Galaxy at Loftus Versfeld Stadium through goals from Mosa Lebusa, Peter Shalulile and Thabiso Kutumela.

The win saw Masandawana back to the top of the league standings on 10 points, while the Buccaneers are now placed fourth in the league standings, level on eight points with SuperSport United and Stellenbosch FC after four games.

Pirates and Sundowns will now square off for the first time this campaign when they go head-to-head at the Orlando Stadium as both sides look to secure their third straight victory in the league.

Here is how both sides faired in the five previous meetings between them:

Orlando Pirates 0-3 Mamelodi Sundowns - 2 May 2021

Goals from Ricardo Nascimento, Peter Shalulile and Lyle Lakay saw Mamelodi Sundowns returned to winning ways in style as they thrashed Orlando Pirates 3-0 at the Orlando Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Mamelodi Sundowns 4-1 Orlando Pirates - 15 April 2021

Mamelodi Sundowns claimed an emphatic 4-1 win over Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals played at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Thursday evening after Peter Shalulile, Themba Zwane, Lesedi Kapinga and Hlompho Kekana all netted for Masandawana, while Tshegofatso Mabaso grabbed the Buccaneers' consolation goal.

Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 Orlando Pirates - 2 January 2021

On the day, Orlando Pirates’ hopes of closing the gap on Premier Soccer League league front-runners Mamelodi Sundowns were dented on Saturday as they lost 1-0 at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium, with Brian Onyango netting the only goal of the match.

Mamelodi Sundowns 0-0 Orlando Pirates - 11 August 2020

Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirate were forced to settle for a point each after they played out to a goalless draw at the Volkswagen Dobsonville Stadium.

Orlando Pirates 1-0 Mamelodi Sundowns - 15 January 2020

On this day, Orlando Pirates kept their hopes of finishing in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) top three alive by defeating Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 in Soweto on Wednesday night courtesy of a goal from Frank Mango.