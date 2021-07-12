Five players released from SA Olympic squad

The South African Football Association (Safa) have confirmed that five players have been released from the Olympic squad due to various medical reasons.

The South African U23 final squad for the tournament was confirmed last week following the announcement by the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) ahead of the Olympics in Tokyo, which kicks off later this month.

The likes of Lyle Foster, Fagrie Lakay, Abbubaker Mobara, Sipho Mbule and Keletso Makgalwa have withdrawn from the squad.

However, SAFA have since confirmed that their replacements will be announced in the due course of time.

"South Africa u23 Olympic Team has suffered a huge blow following the withdrawal of five players due to various medical reasons," SAFA confirmed in a statement.

"The changes in the camp comes a week after SASCOC announced the final U23 Men’s Olympic squad for the rescheduled Tokyo Olympic Games to take place from 22 July -8 August 2021.

"South Africa is in Group A together with hosts Japan who they play on 22 July at the Tokyo Stadium and France who they meet at Saitama Stadium on 25 July. The u23s will then round off their group stage matches against Mexico at the Sapporo Dome on July 28.

"Coach David Notoane will announce replacements soon.”