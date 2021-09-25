EPL wrap: Man City hand Chelsea first defeat, Villa stun Man Utd

Manchester City ended Chelsea’s unbeaten start to the season as they won 1-0, while Manchester United were handed their first defeat after going down 1-0 to Aston Villa in the Premier League.

The game got off to a lively start with Man City dominating the early proceedings with the match but the defending champions are unable to penetrate the Chelsea defence in the opening 10 minutes.

Neither side produced any chances of note after 15 minutes of play as the home side look happy to invite Man City into their own half.

Chelsea had the first real chance of the game in the 18th minute when Timo Werner raced away on the counter before squaring the ball towards Romelu Lukaku in the box, but it doesn't quite find Lukaku as Ruben Dias was on hand to clear the ball to safety.

The home side were forced into making a substitution after 28 minutes when Thiago Silva came on to replace Reece James, who has appeared to have picked up an injury.

Man City had their first real chance at goal in the 34th minute when a poor Alonso pass was picked off by Grealish and worked inside to Rodri, who unleashed a strike from 25 yards out, only to see his effort blocked by Rudiger.

Gabriel Jesus had a great opportunity to break the deadlock in the 41st minute after Foden glided past a few Blue shirts and into the box to lift his cross to Jesus, who controlled it with his shoulder before he sliced his effort wide of goal as the game went into the half time break locked at 0-0.

The visitors showed their intent early in the second half and came close to opening the scoring but Jack Grealish curled his effort just wide of Mendy's goal.

Man City eventually took the lead in the 53rd minute when Jesus held onto the ball before turning and squeezed the ball past Mendy from 15 yards out after taking a deflection off of Jorginho.

Chelsea had the ball in the back of the net just after the hour mark when Alonso's header found Havertz, who gets into the box before he pulled it across towards Lukaku, who slots the ball into an empty net, but his celebrations was short-lived as the flag went up for offside.

Kovacic should've levelled matters in the 70th minute when he latched on to Lukaku's pass before unleashing a strike from outside the box but show his shot deflected out for a corner after Dias' crucial block.

Cancelo should've doubled City's lead four minutes later but the filled hammered his effort straight into the hands of the Chelsea goalkeeper.

Mendy came to his sides rescue in the 83rd minute when he produced a superb save to deny Grealish in a one-on-one situation.

Chelsea pressed forward in the closing stages of the game in search of an equaliser but were unable to penetrate the City defence as the defending champions held on for the win away from home.