Dube: I had to stay ready for it

Kaizer Chiefs defender Thabani Austin Dube is relishing the chance to represent South Africa at the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers after recently making his debut for the Soweto giants.

The 28-year-old joined the club from Richards Bay United after winning the 2021 Cosafa Cup with the South African national team in June this year.

Dube then went on to make his debut for Amakhosi during their 2-1 victory over Baroka FC in the DStv Premiership on 25 August.

The defender has since earned himself a call up to the Bafana Bafana squad for their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Ghana.

“I had to stay ready for it, I am very grateful that I played my first official game in the colors of Kaizer Chiefs,” Dube told his club's official website.

“The national team call up is an honour, being called to represented the country is always an honour, everything happened so fast for me I made my debut for Chiefs a few days ago and now I am at the national team.

"I am honored to be part of the national team, I feel happy and these are joyful moments for me."