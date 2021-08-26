Dolly: We just need to stick to the process

Kaizer Chiefs attacker Keagan Dolly admits that “it was easy to come back into the team” thanks to the support of his teammates and technical team.

The 28-year-old played a starring role to help his side secure a 2-1 victory over Baroka FC at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Dolly, who was named man of the match, was delighted with his sides performance but insists that they have certain area where they need to improve as the “season is still long”.

"Firstly I want to thank everyone who helped me through my journey. When I got back I was a bit unfit and my teammates and the technical staff really helped me a lot in coming back to full fitness," Dolly told SuperSport TV after the game.

"Even though I'm not there yet, the boys made it easy for me. Tonight you could see we are working hard off the field and it showed in patches, especially in the first half. We stuck to our basics and we kept it simple and we kept moving.

"I think in certain patches we forgot the basics and started panicking. But I think we should be proud of ourselves. We got the three points and we created opportunities that we could have scored more goals from.

"There's a lot to take from this game. The season is still long. We just need to stick to the process.

"Like I said it was easy to come back into the team. There are a lot of people I've worked with in the past. In Bafana and previous teams. I didn't feel like I was a new boy coming into a new team. I slotted right in and that made it easy for me and it shows on the field."