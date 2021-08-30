Dolly: I’m not in a hurry to be at the top

Kaizer Chiefs attacker Keagan Dolly says he is in no “hurry to be at the top” as he is focused on helping the team succeed.

The 28-year-old made his first start for Amakhosi and played a crucial role in helping Chiefs secure a 2-1 victory over Baroka to claim their first win in the DStv Premiership this season.

It was not his first appearances for Chiefs as he has already made four appearances for the club, one in the Carling Black Label Cup, two in the DStv Premiership and one appearance in the MTN8.

However, Dolly insists that he’ll continue to do the work during training to help improve his and the team’s performance on the field.

“I’m taking it each step at a time. I’m not in a hurry to be at the top. It’s a process for me and that goes for the team as well,” Dolly told his club’s official website.

“We are focused on what we set out to achieve throughout the season. It’s only the second game.

“There are a lot of positives we can take from this game and also a lot we need to work on. With each game we will just get better.

“For me individually it’s just to keep on growing and contribute to the team’s success.

“That is my aim, just to help where I can and to keep getting better, getting more match fit and gaining match sharpness. In time that will come.”

He added: “With me starting my first match, I feel good, especially as the team got the three points. We played well and we created opportunities. It always feels good to be involved.

“Most importantly, we won the match. It felt good being out there with the boys on the field. What stood out for me is that all the stuff we do on training, especially the passing, movement and creating chances, that came out. That always makes you feel good as a person, as well as getting on the ball. So, I’m feeling much better.”