Dolly: Chiefs forwards are putting in extra work on finishing

Kaizer Chiefs star Keagan Dolly has revealed that the Amakhosi forwards have been staying behind after training to work on their finishing in a bid to improve their confidence in front of goal.

The Glamour Boys have only managed to score in one game this season, which was the 2-1 win over Baroka, while they drew blanks against TS Galaxy in their 0-0 opener and then again in last weekend’s 2-0 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Their indifferent start has seen them rack up four points thus far, but if they had been more ruthless things could be a but different.

Chiefs face Real AM this weekend and new signing Dolly has admitted that them team has struggled in front of goal but is confident things will turn around soon because they are putting in the hard work.

"Since the day I got here, I could see that the team is willing to work hard and buy into what the coach wants us to do," Dolly said. "You can see on a matchday that we are willing to stick to our game plan and try to do what the coach wants us to do.

"We are creating chances, we just need to start converting those chances. You could see in the Baroka game, the first half we created six or seven clear chances that we should have scored, and we stretched the game out but in the second half, we struggled a bit when they got their goal.

"We need to make sure we at least score three or four so that we can be comfortable and play the way that we want to play. We can take a lot from the last three games and going forward we know where we need to improve, what we need to work on in each area on the field.

"The strikers are staying behind a bit after training sessions, just working on our confidence in front of goal but every striker who plays football goes onto the field wanting to score, we don't go onto the field wanting to miss," he added.

"The goals will come once we make it a habit of scoring at training as well, and that's what we have been doing. We are trying to make sure here at training so that when do go into the match, we are ready and we are confident enough to take every chance we get."